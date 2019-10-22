Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Souvla, Zachary's Chicago Pizza, Sancho's Taqueria
26 min
More Check, Please! Bay Area Kids
Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 24 airs Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: Our first guest is a female fencer who loves the garlicky fries and spit-roasted meats at Souvla in San Francisco. Next up, a 4H champ who shares her love for Chicago-style stuffed pies and creamy Caesars at Zachary's Chicago Pizza in Pleasant Hill. And finally, a Palo Alto swimmer who goes the distance for mega, build-your-own burritos at Sancho's Taqueria.
Get Restaurant Information:
- Souvla (San Francisco)
- Zachary's Chicago Pizza (Pleasant Hill)
- Sancho's Taqueria (Palo Alto)
Sponsored