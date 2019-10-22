Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Souvla, Zachary's Chicago Pizza, Sancho's Taqueria
Check, Please! Bay Area

Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Souvla, Zachary's Chicago Pizza, Sancho's Taqueria

Check, Please! Bay Area

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 24 airs Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: Our first guest is a female fencer who loves the garlicky fries and spit-roasted meats at Souvla in San Francisco. Next up, a 4H champ who shares her love for Chicago-style stuffed pies and creamy Caesars at Zachary's Chicago Pizza in Pleasant Hill. And finally, a Palo Alto swimmer who goes the distance for mega, build-your-own burritos at Sancho's Taqueria.

Host Leslie Sbrocco and guests on the set of season 14 episode 24. (Grace Cheung/KQED)

