Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Teni East Kitchen, Estrellita Mexican Bistro, Kabul Afghan Cuisine
26 min
Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 22 airs Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: First up, it's Oakland's Teni East Kitchen, where Burmese delights with a California twist and some very stretchy roti thrill our youngest guest. Then a Los Altos teen who's set her sights on being a cooking show star shares her spot, Estrellita Mexican Bistro, home to Oaxacan cuisine since 1958. Finally, a budding thespian shares his love for Kabul Afghan Cuisine, where fragrant Afghan dishes served family-style in San Carlos take center stage.

Host Leslie Sbrocco and guests on the set of season 14 episode 22. (Grace Cheung/KQED)

