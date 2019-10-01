Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Dipsea Cafe, Ca' Momi Osteria, New Mecca Cafe
Check, Please! Bay Area Kids review: Dipsea Cafe, Ca' Momi Osteria, New Mecca Cafe

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 21 airs Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Open since 1986, the Dipsea Cafe is a Mill Valley breakfast institution. Our first guest loves tucking into their steak and eggs and ginormous fluffy pancakes. Our second guest takes us to Ca'Momi Osteria in downtown Napa, home to authentic Pizza Napoletana and classic Italian cinema. Finally, a Pittsburg musical performer dishes on New Mecca Cafe, where 3 generations of her family have enjoyed their delicious bean dip!

Host Leslie Sbrocco and guests on the set of season 14 episode 21.
Host Leslie Sbrocco and guests on the set of season 14 episode 21. (Grace Cheung/KQED)

