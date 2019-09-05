Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Beretta, 7 Mile House, The Cheese Board Collective

A big bonus is that Cense is made with the traditional sparkling method in the bottle (as opposed to fizz being artificially added), which makes it more complex. Go ahead...sip away, guilt-free.

2018 Apaltagua Reserve Pinot Gris, San Antonio Valley, Chile $13

Pinot Gris (or Pinot Grigio) is usually an Oregon or Italian affair, but Chile is getting in on the action with top-notch examples. This bracing white is from the cool-climate coastal region of San Antonio Valley—a mere eight miles from the Pacific Ocean. Cool temperatures bring out the aromatic side of Pinot Gris and the wine sports floral and citrus on the nose with succulent, juicy flavors.

Overdelivering in quality, it’s a steal for the price. I recommend making it your house white for summer and fall sipping.

2016 Dutton Goldfield ‘McDougall Vineyard’ Pinot Noir, Fort Ross-Seaview, California $68

Being a Pinot Noir lover, I’m partial to the wines from not only this producer, but also the vineyard. Dutton Goldfield is a partnership between fifth-generation Sonoma grower, Steve Dutton, and noted winemaker, Dan Goldfield. Their wines are always stellar–thoughtful, authentic, and restrained. This particular bottling comes from a rugged coastal area along Sonoma County’s northern reaches from the famed McDougall Vineyard.

The wine is intense and spicy with saturated red-berry fruit and a lingering finish. A beauty to pair alongside not only roasted turkey and mustard-laced pork loin, but also for aromatic, creamy cheeses.

2016 Rütz ‘Notre Vue Estate Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Chalk Hill, Sonoma County, California $50

Vintner, Keith Rütz, may be California-based, but he is French-inspired. His love and family history center around France’s Burgundy and Languedoc regions with wines of finesse being his focus. This Domaine Rütz Cabernet hails from steep hillside vineyards on the Notre Vu estate of Chalk Hill in Sonoma.

Due to the slightly cooler climate of the Chalk Hill appellation (though Cabernet Sauvignon does love heat), the wine showcases taut structure wrapped with laser-like dark fruit notes and loads of Cab complexity. A wine to drink now with grilled sirloin or cellar for a few years to enjoy as it gracefully ages.

