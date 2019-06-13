

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 10 airs Thursday, June 13 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Our first stop, Shinmai in Oakland, features the refined casual fare of a Japanese izakaya with a modern twist. Next, we're off to a North East African eatery called Asmara Restaurant in Oakland that features shareable plates and a family style feel. Finally, we take a step back in time to a 1930's-style soda fountain and classic lunch counter called The Ice Cream Bar in San Francisco, where you can find filling meals along with signature sweet treats.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco and I'm the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I will be sharing my tasting notes about the wine, beer, and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

2017 Fields Family Wines Grenache Blanc, Lodi, California $24

A trio of owners -- Russ and Melinda Fields and Ryan Sherman -- are doing delicious things in Lodi, led by their signature white. It’s heartwarming to see more Grenache Blancs being made in California and the Fields’ is one of the best. The white Rhone variety is one of my favored grapes as it brings aromatics and power together in one delectable package. With neutral oak-barrel aging that doesn’t mask the purity of fruit, this version is full-flavored with a core of citrusy brightness.