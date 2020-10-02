Searching for the Elusive Vietnamese Noodle Dish Bún Kèn

Now that he is enamored with bún kèn, the chef tries to replicate it at home. “The key element,” he says, “is the texture of the fish in the curry sauce, which needs to be ‘bouncy.’” Phu achieves this by pounding the white fish (halibut is his choice) in a mortar for over an hour. It is important, he cautions, not to grind the fish as that would result in a very different texture. “In southern Vietnamese cooking,” he says, “we love things that have a bounce. Even when we chop, or grind, we’re always trying to figure out how to get more chew into it.” The time-consuming dish, he says, involves “toasting and blooming tons of lemongrass, ginger, aromatics like turmeric and curry into the oil, thus infusing it with a dark turmeric color. Like a soup or stew you have to stand and stir it gently, not let it burn or over reduce, and give it lots of attention.”

Although Phu cooked for years at fine New York restaurants and concedes that he is considered an excellent chef, he still feels his attempts to make bún kèn have not yet achieved the ideal he is striving for. “As ‘accomplished’ as I am, I can’t cook as well as my Vietnamese aunt or my mom or my grandmother or a Phú Quốc street vendor,” he admits. “They have been doing it every day, for generations.”

Bún kèn at the Soapbox Café

In his search for the perfect bún kèn, Phu discovered an unassuming Russian Hill café called Soapbox Café. When he tasted the dish made by Van Nguyen, the matriarch and cook of the family-owned restaurant who also hails from Phú Quốc, he knew he had found a master. “She nailed it!” says Phu.