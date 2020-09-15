What to Cook This Weekend

It's September, and we're all still dealing with unprecedented times thanks to the pandemic. One thing is for certain, though. We still have to eat. Whether you're in a kitchen rut or just looking for new inspiration to try with the family, here are some recipes for you to try this weekend.

Apple Crisp

Apples are something that you can always find in your local supermarket, no matter the season. But with the start of fall, now is the best time to try apple recipes. This apple crisp recipe is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling too guilty or having to do all the work that goes into baking a pie or a cake. By combining oats, mixed nuts, warm spices or whatever you have in your pantry, you can customize this treat to make a warm, crunchy sweet treat.

Sauerkraut

The pandemic has folks on a huge DIY kick—making their own bread, kombucha, pickles and sauerkraut. Yes, the distinctly sour fermented cabbage dish can be made right in the comfort of your own home. It’s actually pretty straightforward, so grab a mason jar, get creative and experiment.

Make Brussels Sprouts Tasty

Brussels sprouts, yes the tiny brains that we turned our noses up at as kids are actually quite delicious when you add bacon and cheese, which make almost everything better. These creamy Brussel sprouts and bacon gratin with gruyere cheese are a great way to add richness to your meal combining the saltiness of bacon with the creamy cheese sauce and earthy vegetables make for a dynamic side dish.

Clafoutis

Clafoutis is a classic French dessert with a texture similar to custard that covers fruit with a batter of eggs, flour, dairy and sugar (things you probably already have in your fridge and pantry). This recipe has apricots as the star fruit, but berries or other stone fruits could work as well. This dessert is quick to whip and best served warm!

Make Your Own Tofu

Tofu doesn’t always have to be made from soy. Who knew? This flexible DIY recipe is a great way to experiment with different beans (this recipe calls for chickpeas or cannellini beans) and try your hand at exploring what flavors you like most.