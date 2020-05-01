KQED is a proud member of
5 Refreshing Spring Cocktails to Make This Weekend
Urmila Ramakrishnan
Chile lime margarita with a salted chile rim. (Urmila Ramakrishnan)

There’s no denying that we’re drinking more during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order. Hard liquor and other alcohol beverage sales have increased drastically since March. Meanwhile, virtual happy hours and Facebook Live cocktail workshops have blossomed worldwide.

While stuck at home, maybe you're looking to shake things up? Whether you’re sticking to the classic martini or looking to explore something new, here are five cocktails to try this weekend.

1. Fresh Rhubarb Fizz

Rhubarb is in season, and this simple wine cocktail brings together bubbly Prosecco and in-season citrus with the puckering pop of rhubarb for a light and refreshing brunch drink. Wondering what kind of Prosecco to try? If your orange and rhubarb are extremely sour, start with a dry Prosecco. The extra sweetness of that wine will balance out the tang you get from your fruit. Otherwise, reach for an extra dry. It will still give you a good balance of fruit and acidity with less sweetness.

Make the cocktail.

Rosemary Cranberry White Sangria
Though this is technically a Christmas cocktail, it's refreshing enough to enjoy year-round.

2. Cranberry and Rosemary White Sangria

Is this technically a Christmas cocktail? Yes, but it's also one that's refreshing on warm days. In the same vein as the Rhubarb Fizz, this calls for white wine. If you're not a fan of Pinot Grigio, you can also try a Riesling or Moscato. While sangria might feel intimidating to make on your own, it's a fairly straightforward drink that requires time and fridge space.

Make the cocktail.

3. Zero-Proof Botanical Water Collins

Botanical water is an herb-and-fruit infusion. For those who don't drink, or are simply looking for a way to remix water, this nonalcoholic recipe is a great way to experiment with different combinations. Try it with sage and cucumber or rosemary and berries. This does take some planning, because infusions need at least eight hours. Keep a pitcher handy and make the water the night before, so you're ready. If you're looking to increase the ABV, you could add a little gin.

Make the cocktail.

Lavender Splash Cocktail
Lavender Splash Cocktail. (Medlock Ames)

4. Lavender Splash Cocktail

This cocktail is a little bit more advanced than the rest. You'll have to either get creative or already have a well-stocked liquor cabinet. If you're looking for a substitute for creme de cassis, try a raspberry liqueur. Add some fresh lavender for a beautiful and aromatic garnish. The best way to drink this cocktail is from a martini glass.

Make the cocktail.

Ingredients for Cucumber-Lemon-Mint Vodka Fizz. Photo: Wendy Goodfriend
Ingredients for Cucumber-Lemon-Mint Vodka Fizz. (Wendy Goodfriend)

5. Cucumber Lemon-Mint Vodka Fizz

Spring or summer, this is a cocktail to drink on a hot spring or summer evening. It's a good make-ahead batch cocktail for your Zoom happy hour. Try adding in some slices of lemon or citrus for some visual appeal. It's a simple cocktail that you can experiment with for different versions.

Make the cocktail.