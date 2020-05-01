5 Refreshing Spring Cocktails to Make This Weekend

There’s no denying that we’re drinking more during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order. Hard liquor and other alcohol beverage sales have increased drastically since March. Meanwhile, virtual happy hours and Facebook Live cocktail workshops have blossomed worldwide.

While stuck at home, maybe you're looking to shake things up? Whether you’re sticking to the classic martini or looking to explore something new, here are five cocktails to try this weekend.

1. Fresh Rhubarb Fizz

Rhubarb is in season, and this simple wine cocktail brings together bubbly Prosecco and in-season citrus with the puckering pop of rhubarb for a light and refreshing brunch drink. Wondering what kind of Prosecco to try? If your orange and rhubarb are extremely sour, start with a dry Prosecco. The extra sweetness of that wine will balance out the tang you get from your fruit. Otherwise, reach for an extra dry. It will still give you a good balance of fruit and acidity with less sweetness.

Make the cocktail.

2. Cranberry and Rosemary White Sangria

Is this technically a Christmas cocktail? Yes, but it's also one that's refreshing on warm days. In the same vein as the Rhubarb Fizz, this calls for white wine. If you're not a fan of Pinot Grigio, you can also try a Riesling or Moscato. While sangria might feel intimidating to make on your own, it's a fairly straightforward drink that requires time and fridge space.