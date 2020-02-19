The Modern Mocktail: 3 Distinctive Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Just because you're not drinking alcohol doesn't mean you have to stick to seltzer water. However you describe them—mocktails, low-ABV, zero-proof—a well-crafted nonalcoholic drink can make a night out a lot more pleasant if you're abstaining from alcohol.

And if you're hosting a party, having an intriguing booze-free option is often welcome—both by drinkers and nondrinkers. We offer you three options in the video below.

After doing a deep dive on how to take a break from drinking for dry January, Life Kit wanted to learn more about crafting beverages that can compete with traditional cocktails in complexity and taste.

We caught up with Nicole Hassoun and Thy Parra of Cocktail Curations, a startup that creates and curates craft cocktails for events, offers training in mixology and operates as a flavor lab. They shared three of their zero-proof recipes (see them listed below) that demonstrate some basic tenants of mixology.

Plus, they showed us how to smoke a glass! (You'll have to watch the video for that.)