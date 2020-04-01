Ordering Delivery and Takeout in the Bay Area During Coronavirus

The 15th season of Check, Please! Bay Area premieres Thursday, April 2 on KQED 9 and online—and we’ll admit, it’s a strange feeling to be bringing you a restaurant review show right now.

California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order has required all restaurants to close their dine-in services, so you won't be able to experience these eating establishments the way you normally would.

One piece of good news? Many of the restaurants recommended by our citizen reviewers on the new season of Check Please! remain open for takeout and delivery. You'll find a list of those restaurants below.

Meanwhile, we know you have questions about ordering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus crisis. Read on for our ordering tips.

First off, is it safe to order takeout during the coronavirus pandemic?

Our KQED newsroom concludes that according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is a foodborne illness. These agencies say they’re also not currently aware of any reports that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food packaging. (Take a look at other coronavirus FAQs, and pose your own question to our newsroom here.)