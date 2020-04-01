Ordering Delivery and Takeout in the Bay Area During Coronavirus

So, how should you order takeout or delivery right now?
When ordering, you may be able to request a “no contact” dropoff from your delivery app or via the restaurant themselves. Some restaurants offer curbside pickup for takeout.
Regardless of whether you’re picking up your food in person or receiving a delivery, remember to maintain six feet of distance between you and other people, and practice good hygiene by washing your hands for 20 seconds and avoiding touching your face.
If you are part of an at-risk population — or would like to be extra careful — wear gloves when you receive or pick up your food. Back inside your home, remove the packaging, throw away the gloves and then wash your hands again before eating.
What else can I do?
Local businesses like restaurants are being hit particularly hard during this crisis. If you’d like a restaurant to receive 100% of your money, consider ordering direct from them via phone or their website, instead of using a delivery app.
If you’d like to support a restaurant that isn’t offering takeout or delivery right now, we recommend checking their website to see if you can still purchase a gift card for later redemption.
And on a human level? These are strange times, for the Bay Area and us all. Be extra patient with the folks from whom you're ordering, understand that issues with delivery apps may be beyond a restaurant's control, and consider tipping as well as you can afford to.
Restaurants in the new season of Check, Please! Bay Area open for takeout and delivery
San Francisco
Causwells, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery, plus alcohol to-go
Xingones at Fort Green, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery
Mahila, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery
A Mano, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery
Bistro SF Grill, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery ($5.50 entrees)
Tú Lan, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery
Crustaceans, San Francisco
Offering takeout and delivery
Turtle Tower, San Francisco
Larkin and Outer Richmond locations offering takeout and delivery (plus alcohol to-go at Larkin location)
East Bay
Range Life, Livermore
Offering takeout, plus alcohol to-go
Mama’s Royal Cafe, Oakland
Offering takeout
Copper Spoon, Oakland
Offering takeout and delivery (within 2 mile radius), plus alcohol to-go (3 cocktails for $25, bottles of wine 50% off)
Papillon, Fremont
Offering takeout and delivery (20% off self pick-up takeout Tues-Sat)
Big Country Kitchen, Concord
Offering takeout and delivery
Agrodolce Osteria, Berkeley
Offering takeout (20% discount if placed through restaurant) and delivery, plus alcohol to-go (bottles of wine 50% off)
Le Paradis, Hayward
Offering takeout and delivery
Attraversiamo Brentwood, Brentwood
Offering takeout and grab-and-go meals
North Bay
Burmatown, Corte Madera
Offering curbside takeout and delivery, plus alcohol to-go (bottles of wine and beer 50% off)
Protea, Yountville
Offering takeout and delivery
