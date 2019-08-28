A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From Healdsburg to Calistoga (And Back)

Somehow I had never been to this Alexander Valley legend. It’s a must for sandwiches and admiring the outrageously eclectic walls selling everything from soaps to children’s books to exquisite local jams.

Also consider: Journeyman Meats, Mateo’s, Diavola

Idlewild Wines

132 Plaza St.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Sam Bilbro is fanatical about Italian varietals. Sure, we all love Italian wine, but chances are you and I aren’t quite on the same fervent passion plane about Piemonte as Bilbro (Jake of Limerick Lane’s brother as you might be guessing now). Like Lioco, Idlewild has a shiny new tasting room/lounge near the Healdsburg plaza. Unlike Lioco and anywhere else on this trip, Idlewild is all about Italian varietals, either in blends or on their own in bottlings. All wines came from Fox Hill Vineyard near Ukiah and have superb character, more sharpness, and less of a rustic edge than their Old World siblings.

For an Italy wine collector like John, it was important to take a step back and realize that this is California Nebbiolo and Barbera and such…well, just don’t compare directly to Barolo and Emilia-Romagna. It’s Italy in the New World and that means you’re in for one of the more fascinating tastings in Northern California.

3 wines to try: 2017 Arneis, 2016 Barbera, 2015 Nebbiolo

Also consider: Unti, Arnot-Roberts, DaVero

Lambert Bridge

4085 W Dry Creek Rd.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Hustling down Dry Creek Road and a partially flooded Lambert Bridge Road, we arrived on the western edge of Dry Creek Valley at Lambert Bridge, which actually isn’t on Lambert Bridge Road. Ah, the fun of geography.

Lambert Bridge is a members and direct to consumers operation, which basically means you’re not finding them at shops and restaurants. Hence, that’s why I (and probably you) have not tried their wine. The 26 year-old winery’s Zinfandel has quite a devout following and it is indeed a great Zinfandel expression. But, you’ll find several more rustic, powerful examples that better show off the Dry Creek Valley’s signature grape.

Lambert Bridge, for me, was about some of the friendliest hospitality I’ve found anywhere in NorCal wine country and a comprehensive tasting that included two of the most shocking wines of the trip from much maligned red varieties: Petit Verdot and Merlot. Like me, you won’t want to leave the beautiful outdoor gardens and plush, vaulted redwood environs (with incredible holiday decorations), possibly my favorite tasting setting of the trip.

3 wines to try: 2014 Chambers Petit Verdot, 2015 Sonoma County Merlot, 2014 Limited Select Moon Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

Also consider: A. Rafanelli, Ridge Lytton Springs, Preston

Mauritson Wines

2859 Dry Creek Rd.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

By the midway point at Lambert Bridge, I had already lost track of time but, in my slight defense, this next winery back on Dry Creek Road was a last second add-on. It turned out to be one of the most tour-de-force tastings of the trip as John still was talking about a month later during the holidays.

Clay Mauritson looks like the strong linebacker he previously was at the University of Oregon and, frankly, he probably could still be one. As the three of us sat in a library room next to the winemaking facility, it was easy to imagine having the x’s and o’s of a football defense meeting swapped with Mauritson’s present Powerpoint describing Rockpile AVA, just above the Dry Creek Valley. Rockpile is a tiny Zinfandel-dominant area with a 150-year history for Mauritson’s family.

His enthusiasm for Rockpile was contagious as we battled the fruit flies trying to drink the stellar wines shared with us, while learning about Rockpile’s weather, its turbulent history (almost entirely lost to eminent domain when the Lake Sonoma dam was built in 1968), and of course, the wines he makes from grapes sourced there. This is what Wine Bootcamp was all about: great wine, rich learning.

And, it wasn’t even on the original itinerary. As much as it’s a cliché to give the advice of listening to locals, when a winemaker implores you to meet with another winemaker (Jake Bilbro connected us the prior day), you’d be wise to listen. Both of us were ecstatic that we did have the chance to learn from Mauritson. By the way, the non-Rockpile Mauritson Sauvignon Blanc we tried before the meeting was also quite lovely, so a regular Mauritson tasting room visit is needed for our next trip!

3 wines to try: 2015 Rockpile Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Rockpile Ridge Zinfandel, 2016 Madrone Spring red blend

Also consider: Nalle, Forchini, Yoakim Bridge

Aperture Cellars

322 Healdsburg Ave.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Oh no, we’re not done yet with Day 2. John was starting to wonder if every day would have nearly 10 hours of tasting and I assured him this was the one anomaly...I think?

Our last stop was with Jesse Katz, a winemaker with a glittery resume (Pétrus, Screaming Eagle). He crafts Bordeaux varietal wines for Aperture and 100% Malbec bottlings under the Devil Proof label either from Alexander Valley or Rockpile Ridge, a fitting theme for our day that was heavy on both regions. He’s traveled to over 80 countries in his life thanks to his father being a globetrotting professional photographer. Tastings happen in his father’s photo gallery adjacent to the Healdsburg Plaza and makes for one of the quirkier tasting venues of any winery.

Soon, Katz will have his own winery and tasting facility towards Windsor. I’ll miss the photo gallery though, for the quirk vibe and the fact that one wrong turn could lead you into a hair salon instead of the right room for tasting some phenomenal Sonoma County wines with distinct richness cut by strong acidity (a signature of high level Bordeaux wines, like the ones Katz was trained with).

3 wines to try: 2016 Right Bank Red Blend, 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Barrel-Fermented Sauvignon Blanc

Also consider: Robert Young, Stewart Cellars (Napa Valley), Ashes & Diamonds (Napa Valley)

Dinner: Barndiva

231 Center St., Healdsburg