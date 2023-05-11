When Art You Love Was Made by ‘Monsters’: A Critic Lays Out the ‘Fan’s Dilemma’

The situation was reversed at the conference itself: When I confessed in my talk that, much as I revere Mailer’s nonfiction writing, I was just as glad never to have met him, some audience members were taken aback, offended on Mailer’s behalf.

If Mailer’s writing had always been as bad as his sporadic behavior there would be no problem. But as Claire Dederer points out in her superb new book, Monsters, the problem arises when great art is made by men who’ve done bad things: men like Picasso, Hemingway, Roman Polanski, Miles Davis, Woody Allen and, yes, Mailer.

Do we put blinders on and just focus on the work? Do geniuses, as Dederer asks, get a “hall pass” for their behavior? Or, do we “cancel” the art of men — and some women — who’ve done “monstrous” things?

I hope that Dederer herself doesn’t turn out to be a monster because I flat-out admire her book and want to share it with my students. As a thinker, Dederer is smart, informed, nuanced and very funny. She started out as a film critic and credits Pauline Kael as a model for grounding her judgments in her own subjectivity, her own emotions.