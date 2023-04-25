KQED is a proud member of
Rebecca Solnit’s Climate Hope

Reports on the future of climate change can seem dire. But is there a case to be made for talking about climate change with hope? Writer Rebecca Solnit makes the case that it’s “not too late.” see more
Forum

Can You Love the Art of a Person You Loathe?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Amy Hagedorn)

“What ought we to do about great art made by bad men?” That’s the question that undergirds Claire Dederer’s new book “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” which explores whether and how we can love the works of people who’ve committed morally reprehensible acts. Dededer calls her book “an autobiography of the audience” — an effort to make sense of the complicated emotions we feel when engaging with the art of someone we loathe. We talk to Dederer about what it means — and whether it’s possible — to separate the art from the artist.

Guests:

Claire Dederer, author, "Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma"

