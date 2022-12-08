KQED is a proud member of
The Do List

Mosswood Meltdown 2023 to Feature Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!! and More

Kristie Song
two people in black white and pink outfits perform on a stage
JD Samson (left) and Kathleen Hanna of Le Tigre perform at the San Jose Civic Auditorium in July 2005. The band will play Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland July 4th weekend in 2023.  (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Oakland rock festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced the first wave of performers for its 2023 event. Set for July 4th weekend, the festival will feature the feminist electronic punk band Le Tigre and a reunion of the Oakland queercore group Gravy Train!!!!, alongside Tina & The Total Babes, The Rondelles and experimental multi-instrumentalist duo Quintron & Miss Pussycat.

Formerly known as Burger Boogaloo, the festival underwent a rebranding during the pandemic and emerged this past summer for the first time since 2019. In July, the festival bridged together generations of rock musicians, allowing newcomers like The Linda Lindas to share a stage with longtime performers like Bikini Kill.

For its upcoming festival, Mosswood will see the renaissance of musical acts that made splashes in the early 2000s punk scene, including the angsty bubblegum power-pop group Tina & The Total Babes. And a certain generation of local punks will be very excited about the return of Gravy Train!!!! Featuring Bay Area multi-hyphenate Brontez Purnell, the band made a name in the aughts with funny, raunchy, overtly queer lyrics and wildly entertaining live shows.

In a sea of corporate music festivals, Mosswood remains a refuge for punk and rockabilly lovers who prefer a DIY spirit and in-your-face music and expression. Once again, the festival will be hosted by filmmaking icon John Waters at Mosswood Park. Organizers say more acts will be announced soon.

Lineup as of Dec. 7:

Le Tigre
Gravy Train!!!!
Tina & The Total Babes
The Rondelles
Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Mosswood Meltdown takes place Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Mosswood Park in Oakland. Discounted early bird ticket sales begin Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. More information here.

