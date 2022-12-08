Mosswood Meltdown 2023 to Feature Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!! and More

Oakland rock festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced the first wave of performers for its 2023 event. Set for July 4th weekend, the festival will feature the feminist electronic punk band Le Tigre and a reunion of the Oakland queercore group Gravy Train!!!!, alongside Tina & The Total Babes, The Rondelles and experimental multi-instrumentalist duo Quintron & Miss Pussycat.

Formerly known as Burger Boogaloo, the festival underwent a rebranding during the pandemic and emerged this past summer for the first time since 2019. In July, the festival bridged together generations of rock musicians, allowing newcomers like The Linda Lindas to share a stage with longtime performers like Bikini Kill.