Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon Unleash Feminist Punk Rage at Mosswood Meltdown

While playing guitar, Gordon approached her effect pedals like a scientist, tinkering with knobs to get the precise level of distortion to deploy at the perfect moment. She switched instruments multiple times, and even John Waters—who praised her heartily in his intro as the “Joan Didion of indie rock”—at one point stepped in as an honorary roadie, handing her a new guitar from the side of the stage.

Gordon got weird: she slapped her guitars and even rubbed one on the inflatable set decorations while climbing the speakers; her bandmate at one point played slide guitar using a screwdriver. Throughout the set, they fine-tuned and built upon the sound through improvisation. In her signature deadpan delivery, Gordon sang her new solo material, which commented on modern feminism and capitalism and incorporated elements of spoken word.

Maybe the packed crowd was too hypnotized to cheer loudly, but they were clearly enthralled. At one point, Gordon commented that it was quiet in the audience. But the energy shifted when someone jumped off the barricade to crowd surf—then another, then another. The singer and her band began to rock even harder. And, coincidentally, since it’s Fourth of July weekend in Oakland, fireworks went off behind Gordon just as she sang one of her last songs, bringing the night to a perfect close.—N.V.

Podium starts a mosh pit

For a large number of people attending the Meltdown on Sunday, it was hard to focus on much beyond the prospect of finally seeing Bikini Kill—a band that hasn’t played the Bay Area since 1995. For those who arrived early, however, there were ample rewards. First and foremost, Podium.

The Spanish quintet jolted the festival awake at 2pm with driving punk rock that announced itself with thunderous guitars. They piqued the crowd’s interest with kinetic aggression and an aerobic on-stage presence, then broke down the audience’s early-afternoon reservations with an on-field dance party. Dazzling vocalist África Mansaray gave up on the stage and submerged herself in the pit for three tracks straight, prompting toothy smiles and appreciative moshing from the early birds in attendance. Mansaray’s energy and palpable joy infected everyone within 50 feet and the band left triumphant—and, frankly, almost impossible to follow.—Rae Alexandra

Pansy Division makes a political statement

Pansy Division managed to kick up an impressive (and literal) dust storm later in the afternoon, with a series of queer anthems that ran the gamut between dirty love songs and political indignance. Bassist/vocalist Chris Freeman had the best time sprinting between the two, one moment raising smiles with “Dick of Death” and “James Bondage,” and the next donning Supreme Court robes to flip off photos of homophobic politicians, backed by the decievingly dulcet tones of “Blame the Bible.” Despite a warm-hearted, feel-good set, the San Francisco quartet was clear about its motivations, even after 30 years in the game. “Our existence is a political act,” vocalist/guitarist Jon Ginoli noted, and it was impossible not to feel a rush of gratitude for the band’s years of service.—R.A.

The Linda Lindas showcase their evolution

It’s only fitting that The Linda Lindas were left with the final task of warming up the crowd before the headliners arrived—the teen band first got national attention at Bikini Kill’s first reunion shows in L.A. in 2019. But oh, what a difference three years makes. Where the band’s 2019 opening set was made up of covers and performed in an adorably unassuming manner, the Linda Lindas on stage at Mosswood were an altogether fiercer beast.

This time, the quartet came armed with newfound confidence, an impressive debut album (Growing Up) and one rage-fuelled viral song. (“Racist Sexist Boy” is an altogether angrier prospect live and in person.) And these young women performed like consummate professionals despite still being aged between 11 and 17. Sunday evening, “Talking to Myself” legitimately sounded like the Ramones and Blondie combined forces and birthed four gifted children. If it wasn’t for the band’s unsullied between-song banter (“Does anyone have any pets?”, “Is it anyone’s first show?”) you’d never know that the oldest member of the Linda Lindas wasn’t even born until seven years after Bikini Kill broke up the first time.—R.A.

Bikini Kill channel their rage

And then they finally arrived. Bikini Kill is not a band people have ever held casual views about. And after COVID-related delays and a glaring lack of other Bay Area dates, the pressure was on for Bikini Kill to fulfill thousands of teenage wishes that have been lingering for decades. If I’m honest, my expectations weren’t as high as they once were. I attended one of the band’s 2019 reunion shows and, while it was certainly a bucket list item fulfilled, I left the Los Angeles Palladium feeling slightly robbed. The set I watched that night was cleaner, slower and more precise than the Bikini Kill I grew up with. It lacked spontaneity. It lacked—well—grit.

Bikini Kill’s Mosswood performance wiped all of that from memory. Sunday night’s headlining set was exactly as urgent and guttural and passionate and sarcastic as the 1990s Bikini Kill the world has been craving since they broke up. Perhaps the other dates the band did recently loosened them up. Or perhaps the rage of watching American women get robbed of their bodily autonomy a week and a half ago finally just tipped these fervent feminists over the edge and back into the vat of righteous anger they emerged from in the first place.