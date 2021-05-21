Teen Rockers The Linda Lindas’ ‘Racist, Sexist Boys’ Is the Anthem We Needed

As someone who still flinches at awkward memories of being a Russian immigrant kid in middle school, there’s something deeply healing about watching The Linda Lindas. In case you missed it, they’re a punk quartet comprised of Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10) and Bela (16), and this week they went viral for their Los Angeles public library performance of their original song “Racist, Sexist Boys.”

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” said drummer Mila during the May 4 performance, which was part of an AAPI Heritage Month celebration. “After I told him I was Chinese, he backed away from me.”

“So this is about him and all the other racist, sexist boys in this world,” added lead singer Eloise before the band revved their distortion-heavy guitars and powered up the bass and drums. With fury in her voice, Eloise delivers lyrics that have been stuck in my head since I first saw the video: “Racist sexist boy, we rebuild what you destroy.”