Harry Styles Gives an Arresting Performance in Steamy Yet Gloomy ‘My Policeman’

The story begins in the sun-dappled 1950s when the seaside is chock-full of skimpy swimsuits and consequential flirtations. By the time we arrive in the 21st century, the three young leads, including pop star and Hollywood neophyte Harry Styles, are replaced by a trio of older actors. Each one of them is repeatedly shown in isolation, often staring out to a turbulent sea. The autumnal mood of middle-age regret has dissolved all of those good, good summer vibrations.

Grandage and his editor Chris Dickens overcomplicate the melodrama with awkwardly placed transitions between past and present. Even the flashbacks aren’t told in chronological order. When Tom (Styles) is introduced to Marion (Emma Corrin) through mutual friends, they connect and begin a mutually tentative romance that leads to marriage. But the audience later learns that Tom’s already been involved in a passionate — and I mean lusty — affair with Patrick (David Dawson).

My Policeman had the potential to become a small but devastating tragedy comparable to 2017’s On Chesil Beach, another British seaside love affair gone wrong. But Grandage gives up on grandeur to divert our attention to the future of gloom. It’s problematic that the older cast of accomplished character actors doesn’t resemble their younger counterparts. It took me the better part of half an hour to realize that actor Linus Roache was meant to be an older version of Styles — not the more famous Rupert Everett.

The script also does a disservice to the characters’ complex relationships. Future Marion is played by Gina McKee (of Notting Hill), who’s given pages and pages of monologues expressing a lifetime of marital disappointment. She’s full of recriminations, trying to liberate Tom and unburden herself, to atone for a fatally misguided decision her younger self made.