Bird Flu Causes Duck Shortage, Forces Beloved Chinatown Barbecue Shop to Shut Down

Both Hing Lung and Go Duck Yourself have been closed since last Friday, May 13, and likely won’t reopen again until next week, by which time Cheung hopes to secure enough ducks to last a month. Normally, though, the restaurant goes through as many as 400 to 500 ducks in a given week. None of the other duck farms that Cheung contacted had nearly that much extra inventory that they could sell him. So, with the supply chain still uncertain, the restaurant’s ability to operate through the rest of the summer remains an open question.

Hing Lung’s temporary closure is one of the first prominent ways that the worst avian flu outbreak the U.S. has seen in years has impacted the Bay Area. Health officials have said that the flu poses a very low risk of transmission to humans, but its effect on both wild bird populations and the domestic poultry industry has been devastating.

For now, the shortage is most likely to impact the handful of Bay Area Chinese barbecue shops who, like Hing Lung, buy their ducks from Pennsylvania-based Tasty Duck, favoring the extra-fatty Long Island Pekin Duck breed that the company raises. “For that traditional [Chinese] roast duck,” Tasty Duck’s Michael Jurgielewicz explains, “they want that extra fat layer to prevent the meat from drying out as the skin gets crisp.”

Apart from Hing Lung, trendy Chinatown hotspot Empress by Boon also buys duck from Tasty, though a spokesperson for the restaurant told KQED that it has managed to secure an alternative supplier for the time being. “​​While we do not serve duck on our current prix-fixe menu, we do receive requests for duck items occasionally,” the restaurant stated in an email.

For Tasty Duck, the outbreak has been disastrous. Joey Jurgielewicz—Michael’s brother—explains that the avian flu is a seasonal virus that’s tied to wild bird migration patterns. There are cases every year, but he doesn’t recall an outbreak this bad since the 1980s. And this year’s strain appears to be particularly deadly, with a near-100% mortality rate in domestic poultry such as chickens or ducks.

Because the virus is airborne and the danger of farm-to-farm transmission is so severe, the USDA has instructed farms like Tasty Duck to euthanize every duck in the facility if even one bird tests positive. That’s what happened after the Jurgielewiczes detected their first case of the virus at the family’s main farm in Pennsylvania two weeks ago: They had to kill and dispose of every single duck—thousands of them in all—before shutting down the facility. “It was devastating,” Michael Jurgielewicz says.