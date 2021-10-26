A New Generation of Filipino Hip-Hop Builds On a Deep Bay Area Legacy

If you don’t know Guap, he’s an essential player in the Bay Area’s latest wave of Filipino American artists who’ve taken over the scene with their eclectic, unparalleled and hella vibrant contributions. You can’t talk about Bay Area music in 2021 without mentioning him or the “same squad, same squad” of Fil Ams here, including H.E.R, Ruby Ibarra, Rocky Rivera, P-Lo, Kuya Beats and Saweetie.

Saweetie has two chart-topping singles and a McDonald’s meal with her name on it. P-Lo produced “About That Time,” the most-streamed song from this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, featuring verses from NBA All Star Damian Lillard, G-Eazy and White Dave. H.E.R won four Grammys and launched the Lights On Festival, with nearly 6 million followers on Instagram. Rivera added “author” to her resume with the publication of her debut book. Ibarra is literally a scientist and co-founded the Pinays Rising Scholarship Program. And I’m only talking about the past few months.

The list doesn’t even include the unquantifiable amount of genuine community work, activism and representation each artist has provided throughout Northern California and beyond over their careers and lifetimes. It also doesn’t mention those Pinoys and Pinays who paved the path for this ascendance to happen.

A-Side: Chicken Adobo

“My mother’s side is Filipino. My grandma is a short, 5’3” lady from Zambales in the Philippines. My grandfather is Black and was a merchant marine out there on a military base. They met and decided to move to Oakland and that’s how my roots started in the Bay,” Guap says.

It’s a relatable truth for many Bay Area generations, who’ve grown up here with mixed backgrounds and a fluid sense of self. Alongside his Fil Am peers, Guap is voicing this in his idiosyncratic, hyphy-melodic way, narrating where he’s from and his journey navigating the world as a Black Pinoy.

With his popular single “Chicken Adobo” (a love song inspired by his lola’s cooking) and his feature on Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” (a tribute to the classic anime), Guap is constantly dropping hints about his Asian American upbringing and identity—though, most people admittedly don’t perceive him as Filipino upon initially seeing him.

“My direct portion is one-fourth Filipino,” he says. “I don’t use that mindstate though. I’m equal Black and Filipino. My lola raised me in a biracial household, cooking and speaking both languages. I went to an all-Filipino church for 15 years. I was immersed in the culture. Hella [stuff] in my upbringing comes straight from my Filipino side.”

Guap’s style and albums are reflective of his modern Filipino experience in the Bay Area—which is to say, it’s not singularly definitive. It’s multidimensional, it’s authentic, it’s unapologetic, it’s mixed. And it’s helping to put Filipino Americans back on the map.

But he’s not alone. He just happens to be one “Alpha” in this group of trendsetters.

Filipinos have always been present in Bay Area hip-hop. Ever since the artform emerged as a vehicle for social justice and cultural empowerment, they've have been among the most active participants in DJing, breakdancing, graffiti and MCing—from Daly City to Vallejo and back down to San Jose. Like many multicultural, biracial and immigrant folks who serendipitously arrive in the Golden State, Fil Ams have long been a true staple in our neighborhoods, and their role in hip-hop is a reflection of that shared transcendence.

“If you look at every pillar in hip-hop that exists, all of ’em, it’s gonna be at least one Filipino in there that’s a legend,” Guapdad says. “Chad Hugo [from The Neptunes]. H.E.R. Qbert. Jabbawockeez. Over the years Filipinos have found ways to integrate themselves seamlessly. It’s global but it’s also bringing that back to a local scale.”

In other words, they got roots.

B-Side: Origins and Migrations

With over 310,000 Filipino residents, the San Francisco Bay Area boasts the second-largest population of the diaspora in the United States. Per capita, it’s among the most densely populated Filipino areas outside of the Philippines. It’s no surprise then that there was once a Manilatown in San Francisco, which blossomed from the 1920s through the 1970s until it was systematically dismantled and cannibalized as part of the “Manhattanization” of downtown’s Financial District. Starting in the 1950s, low-income Filipinos were evicted to make room for “a Wall Street of the West.” The story is just one chapter of the ongoing battle to maintain affordable housing in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

Still, Filipinos have thrived along the Bay Area’s shorelines, allowing for many artists, activists and changemakers to emerge and collaboratively grow here—especially through the rebellion of hip-hop.

“We were raised by brown immigrants in America, but immigrants who were educated in American colonial systems,” says Barbara Jane Reyes, a Manila-born poet and professor at University of San Francisco who grew up in the East Bay. “Our parents’ aesthetic preferences were rooted in colonial whiteness. So seeing brown kids having a good time while listening to what we were told was the music of Black people seemed scary to them.”

By adopting hip-hop as a form of self expression, many Filipinos during the 1980s were able to create a sense of selfhood that might’ve otherwise felt trampled on or neglected by previous generations and institutional ideologies.