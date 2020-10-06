What's On Your Ballot?: Ruby Ibarra, Rapper and COVID-19 Researcher

I'm not here to sway anybody's vote one way or the other. It's more important to me that everybody goes out to the polls, submits mail-in ballots, and really makes their voice heard in this upcoming election. I see this as the most important election so far in my lifetime. This year has shown how divided this country can be, and I just hope that after the election, we can find more common ground as a nation. I understand that everybody has different beliefs, especially in a melting pot like America, but I do urge people to consider the effects of our votes in a long-term sense. Whatever candidate that you choose, I hope people think about how it's going to affect everybody else—if it's going to drive this country into a more positive space—and not to go at it in a selfish way.

It’s about the long-term, bigger picture consequences of what your actions are right now.

And I'm not here to say that a vote is going to fix all our problems. As we've seen with this current president, it can even mobilize and embolden certain communities in this country that were afraid to speak up before. I just want people to consider the long-term effects of their choices.

With COVID-19 and intense climate change, this year really highlighted our country's lack of trust in science. What's your take on that as a scientist?

Honestly, how people have approached this pandemic—with people being anti-maskers or even anti-vaxxers—it's very frustrating for me. Having a background in science, growing up loving the sciences and seeing them as [describing] how the world works, to see this much distrust now confuses me. We need to remember that this isn't about scientists dictating how we should operate. [Believing in COVID-19] is about public health safety and whether we're going to be stuck in this pandemic for an additional year. This is a community effort.

We all play a part in this pandemic, and [how we behave] will determine how long we're gonna be in this situation: how long we're going to be in quarantine, how much longer death rates and infection rates increase. We saw a lot of people [this year] neglecting or dismissing a lot of Dr. Fauci's comments around how to better protect ourselves. Over and over again, I'll advise my followers to follow the guidelines set by the CDC. These guidelines were set in place for a reason, and wearing a mask, practicing social distancing—it's like wearing a seatbelt. You don't really have to do it. But at the end of the day, it is going to lower the rates of infection.

What is at stake if people don't do their part to beat COVID-19?

What's at stake is everybody's lives. Everybody's safety. Everybody's freedom to gain any sense of normalcy again. If we continue down this route of people throwing these parties and everybody hanging out with their friends like it's 2018, we're really not gonna see much of an improvement. It saddens me when I turn on the news and I see that America is yet again the country with the highest infection and death rates.

How do you think politics have affected the way we've handled COVID-19?

It's unfortunate that politics have affected this [outbreak at all]. I honestly don't know where a lot of this rhetoric came from—of people not only fearing science but also dismissing it or trying to [say] that [COVID-19] is a hoax or something made up to limit people's freedoms. I don't know how people are leading their daily lives who have this kind of mentality. But I would like to hope that everybody continues to stay informed and puts aside any biases, any political affiliations that we have, and takes the information that we get from scientists, doctors, the CDC as truths and guidelines to help us.

Has there been a lot of pressure at work to find a vaccine?

At the start of this pandemic around March, we did see a very steady incline in work at my job. At the end of March and beginning of April, my company started putting all hands on deck to help with the test kits. Now we’ve been working in collaboration with other companies and researchers in developing this vaccine.