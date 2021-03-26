Rapper and Activist Rocky Rivera Embraces Growth In Her First Book, ‘Snakeskin’

In a recent interview, De Leon explained how the title of the book came about after that fateful day in Alameda. For someone who’s spiritual, the dried-up carcass symbolized that it was time to step up as an adult, woman and artist—and to truly be herself unapologetically. “In order to do that, you have to shed your old skin,” she said. “You have to and it's painful.”

Throughout Snakeskin, she explores moments in her life that shaped the woman we now know. She asked herself questions like, “Why did I grow up right now? Why am I the first daughter of an immigrant family? Why am I the youngest daughter of an immigrant family? Why did I see all these things that happened?”

Each essay is written from a raw and introspective point of view with details sure to bring you back to 1990-something, when Keroppi everything was all we wanted. She dives into the intersectionality of being a person of color and a woman, growing up in San Francisco, a little bit of high school debauchery—all while exploring deeper themes like colonialism, feminism, power, privilege and how hip-hop originated from Black culture.

The sociopolitical messages seen in De Leon’s lyrics also shine between the lines in Snakeskin. “When hip-hop went mainstream, it took on all the qualities of the oppressor. And for me, hip-hop was the medium, but it was not the message for me. The message for me is ethnic studies. And the message for me is whose stories do we tell? How do we own our own stories?”

Since the pandemic began early last year, De Leon’s utilized Patreon as a way to connect with her fanbase and showcase works in progress. In doing this, she hopes to create a new paradigm to break old patterns that exploit artists.

“In order for me to legitimize my work, I had to be the one to do it. And I think that's what a lot of us people of color and women of color have to do: we have to be the ones to legitimize our own shit by any means necessary,” she explained. “We're not going to wait for a gatekeeper to say, ‘Oh, we have slots on our women of color lottery system, one out of 1,000 people.’ No, I'm not going to wait.”

The MC-turned-author has a ton planned for the upcoming year. Some exciting projects on the way include a coffee table book with photographer Been Milky, a print magazine by women of color for women of color and a guided journal or planner focused on reflection and looking within—rather than just filling up your calendar with more things to do.