SFMOMA's Cuts to Film, Other Programs Cause Widespread Outrage

Other speakers who echoed these sentiments included Adam Piron of the Sundance Film Festival; Christopher Harris, head of video and film production at the University of Iowa; Maxe Crandall, associate director of feminist, gender and sexuality studies at Stanford; Tauba Auerbach, an artist whose next exhibition will open at SFMOMA this December; and SFMOMA's film program manager, Gina Basso.

In all, the museum is cutting seven staff positions. But beyond the immediate layoffs, the cuts represent a major loss for an already-struggling and under-resourced local art scene. In interviews with KQED, 10 artists, museum-goers, educators and employees (both former and current) expressed outrage and grief over the museum’s removal of programs that directly engaged with the surrounding community. Amid the ongoing pandemic and San Francisco’s notoriously high cost of living, this loss of spaces that foster culture and commission new work continues a trend of shrinking opportunities in the arts.

In a statement to KQED, SFMOMA leadership attributed its decisions to declining attendance. Yet in an internal email sent to the staff, SFMOMA director Neal Benezra wrote that financial savings from the cuts are "minimal at best," explaining that "the strategic refresh reflects our need to shift current capacity and resources towards the programs and activities that will attract and engage a broader range of audiences to the museum."

But to many of the people interviewed for this story, SFMOMA's decision to get rid of programs that most closely interacted with diverse artist communities in the Bay Area appeared to contradict the institution's stated values—especially after the museum’s public racial reckoning just last year.

"I think that deep down these cuts are not about the 2020-21 economic conditions. I think this is an effect of the business logic of the super-sized SFMOMA," says Dominic Willsdon, SFMOMA's former curator of education and public practice, in an email to KQED.

"By 2017, it was already clear that the new SFMOMA would be a bigger building with a smaller, more homogeneous range of programming," Willsdon adds, referring to the museum’s expansion in 2014-2016. "Film, performance, writing and scholarship have all been reduced or eliminated. The expanded SFMOMA has so far proved to be a harsh environment for programming centered on engagement. Art museums should be havens for forms of expression and dialogue that struggle under prevailing economic and cultural conditions. I hope SFMOMA can become that kind of space."

Another setback for San Francisco's film scene

The loss of SFMOMA’s film program constitutes a devastating loss for a local film scene that has been in decline for at least 10 years. In 2018, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts laid off its film curator and put that program on hiatus. And over the last decade, historic theaters such as the Red Vic, the Clay Theatre and West Portal CineArts shut their doors.

"It's hard to look at the future and think what a place like SFMOMA could mean without the projectors going on," says Gina Basso, the manager of SFMOMA's film program, whose position is being eliminated in the latest cuts. "A lot of the experimental or noncommercial filmmakers don't have distribution channels. They're often self-promoting their work. ... They don't have a whole lot of financial backing or institutional backing."

As SFMOMA's chief film curator since 2017, Basso prioritized diverse filmmakers and often partnered with other local institutions. In collaboration with SFFILM, SFMOMA's Black Powers film series in 2018 spotlighted decades of African American filmmaking. And in 2019, with the help of the San Francisco Public Library, SFMOMA screened an international film series of gothic films by women filmmakers called Haunted! Both series drew a diverse, intergenerational public and generated lively discussions, Basso remembers—something she would have liked to continue now that pandemic lockdowns have lifted.

Basso considered it her duty to continue the legacy of the first SFMOMA director, Grace McCann Morley, who made film an integral part of the museum in the 1930s after it first opened, and Frank Stauffacher, whose Art and Cinema series turned the Bay Area into an avant-garde film destination in the 1940s. In addition, Basso wanted to support the "fragile ecosystem" of contemporary local filmmakers and enthusiasts.

"There's a lot of real interesting voices and perspectives and curiosity and critique that runs through experimental film and avant-garde film, and that has always been a spirit of pushing the boundary of the medium or the topic," she says. "Now is the time to embrace it and not to shutter the doors."

"It's really hard to be presenting this kind of work in San Francisco right now," says Steve Polta, the director of San Francisco Cinematheque, which presented its annual Crossroads festival at SFMOMA and has collaborated with the museum since 2006. "It's rough because SFMOMA really put a spotlight on Crossroads, and helped us be internationally recognized."

Polta says SFMOMA cutting its film program means local filmmakers are losing a crucial platform in a city where it's already incredibly difficult to make it as an artist. "The people that are connected with the film program seem to be the most connected to what I would call a grassroots Bay Area artist community," he says.

The film program was able to maintain those connections to dedicated staffers like Basso, her predecessors Dominic Willsdon and Frank Smigiel, and lead projectionist Paul Clipson, who died unexpectedly in 2018. A renowned experimental filmmaker who began working at the museum in 1997, Clipson loved to share his passion and expertise in the artform, helping foster a tight-knit community among the film program's audience, artists and staff.

"Hearing that they're cutting the programs that, in my opinion, have given the museum the most soul because they come from the employees, [a lot of whom] are themselves artists and participate in this larger film and music scene in the Bay Area—it just makes me feel like the museum is saying 'We're basically just an asset repository for our rich donors,'" says Clipson's daughter Anya Kamenskaya, calling the cuts "disappointing and shameful."

That community atmosphere had already suffered during the pandemic, when the museum laid off or furloughed over 300 employees in 2020. (Twenty employees have since returned, SFMOMA says.) The recent cuts have only eroded it further, says one SFMOMA employee who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing his job.

"There's been a lot of a lot of people leaving, I think, as a result of the direction people perceive the museum going," he says. "And that's from all levels: middle management, curatorial staff and union staff as well."

On Wednesday, the Contemporary Jewish Museum announced that Chad Coerver, SFMOMA's Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer, has been named the CJM's new executive director. Coerver, who oversaw both Open Space and Raw Material, will leave SFMOMA and start his new role in September.

"I would say overall that the morale is a little low," the anonymous employee adds.

Other employees who spoke at the Board of Trustees meeting criticized the museum in even stronger words.