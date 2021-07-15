SFMOMA Cuts Several Programs and Staff Positions, Citing Declining Attendance

At an all-staff meeting today, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art leadership announced plans to cut several programs, an SFMOMA source confirms.

One program slated for closure is the museum's Artists Gallery, which will close its Fort Mason location in six months. Open since 1946, the Artists Gallery sells and lends out artwork by over 300 contemporary Bay Area artists, many of whom have come to depend on it as a source of income.

The museum will also discontinue its online publication Open Space, which publishes interdisciplinary work from artists and writers (including this reporter, who wrote a piece for Open Space in 2017). And SFMOMA's Raw Material podcast will be reimagined as an “audio zine” that will interact with exhibitions inside the museum.

SFMOMA's film program, which screens films both new and overlooked in the museum's Wattis Theater, will also be discontinued at a later, currently unspecified date.

Seven staff positions will be cut in all.