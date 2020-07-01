High-Ranking SFMOMA Employee to Leave During Ongoing Reckoning

On May 30, the museum posted an image on social media of artist Glenn Ligon’s work (they weren’t the only institution to do so), including a quote from Ligon but no statement from the museum itself. Taylor Brandon, a former SFMOMA communications associate, commented on the Instagram post, later telling KQED, “You can’t use the work of Black artists to make a statement you should make. You can’t stand behind the work of Black people to do the work you need to do inside.”

When the museum deleted Brandon’s comment and disabled comments on the post, screenshots shared by SFMOMA’s labor union, OPEIU Local 29, spread through the Bay Area arts community, inciting outcry on social media. Brandon connected with the Nure Collective, a Bay Area group of Black artists who had been commissioned by the museum to create content for SFMOMA’s “#MuseumFromHome” initiative, to issue a seven-point list of demands on June 2. Among them was a demand for “SFMOMA [to] seriously consider replacing upper-level Marketing + Communications staff who have proven their racial bias.”

That same day, Keeton explained in an SFMOMA staff meeting that the museum removed Brandon’s comment because it deemed the remarks “potential threats” that “target individuals.” In a conversation with KQED, Brandon described Keeton’s statement as a bad-faith misreading of her comments.

When asked if Keeton was stepping down in response to these events and the ongoing pressure on the museum, SFMOMA’s spokesperson did not respond.