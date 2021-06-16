Some Artists, Workers Say It’s Too Soon To Remove Masks Indoors

Indeed, the CDC says it’s unknown how long protection from the COVID-19 vaccine lasts. And although vaccines are effective in preventing illness and hospitalization, the CDC is still monitoring breakthrough cases and asymptomatic infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oakland Workers Fund volunteers have distributed nearly $170,000 in donations to struggling service workers. Their focus is on helping people hit hardest by the pandemic, including undocumented people ineligible for government aid, people who’ve contracted COVID-19 on the job, people who’ve been hospitalized or lost family members, and caretakers with dependents. With the help of volunteers, Xavlena and fellow organizers Sophia Rocha, Samantha Espinoza and Mercedes Burke are running a campaign encouraging people to call elected officials to demand that masks still be required indoors. Their other demands include personal protective equipment for workers, a living wage, hazard pay and reparations for those that got sick at work or lost a family member to COVID.

The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, a national group, has a similar campaign targeted at music venue owners. They advocate for continued masking, paid sick leave for workers, reduced capacities at shows and upgrading ventilation systems for indoor spaces, a measure the CDC also recommends.

“We should have learned some things throughout this time as to who our most vulnerable communities are and how to protect them,” says Espinoza, who is also an artist and has spent much of her career working in food service. “What does it say about changing mask mandates and lifting protections for our most vulnerable communities if [they] do not even have the similar protections as white people or people of a more privileged economic status?”