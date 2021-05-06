Two Moms’ Lullaby For Their Unborn Daughter Celebrates Their Family Story

This small musical jewel is one of a bunch of songs to have come out of The Lullaby Project so far this year. The national program, new to the Bay Area and run under the auspices of San Francisco music presenter Noe Music, pairs unhoused and low-income caregivers with professional musicians to write a lullaby for their unborn or new babies.

“It helps you channel the energy into the positive, into the hopes and dreams for the future, as opposed to focusing on what is so hard right now,” said San Francisco-based project director Meena Bhasin, who first became involved with the initiative around the time it was founded a decade ago at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Bhasin said the COVID-19 pandemic created an even greater sense of urgency for launching the program here in the Bay Area.



“We thought, why wait, let’s do this now when mothers are really isolated and really need it,” she said.

So Bhasin partnered with the Homeless Prenatal Program (HPP), a local nonprofit, to find participants.

“In addition to social connection, families feel heard because this is a project that they are leading,” said HPP program manager Guadalupe Valenzuela. “Their voice matters.”

Menzies, the musician who worked with the couple, said participating in the Lullaby Project renewed her sense of human connection after more than a year of insular living during the pandemic.

“To be able to do something that creates a bridge between strangers is really amazing,” Menzies said. “And I got to discover something new through their story.”

"Story" is a word that figures prominently in the lullaby that Menzies co-wrote with Hill and Cheeves. It’s not for nothing that the couple named their unborn daughter Stori.

“Stori with an ‘i’ instead of a ‘y,’” said Hill. “And this is a story. We have so much to tell.”

Speaking from their home in San Francisco's Mission District a couple of weeks after completing their lullaby, Hill and Cheeves shared their story.

The couple are both in their early 30s. Cheeves said they first met when they were kids growing up in the Western Addition.

“I knew Shonnece since I was 14 years old, and I always wanted to be with her,” Hill said. “But we never really got the chance to be with each other.”

For many years, they stayed in contact but lived separate lives. Hill has a son, Jah’vion, who’s nine, from a previous relationship, and Cheeves co-parents her adopted five-year-old, Benjamin, with a cousin. (The boys get a mention in the lullaby with the lyric: “Two brothers are waiting for you / The three of you stuck like glue.”)

Then one day six years ago, Cheeves said she and Hill ran into each other at a gas station, fell into a long conversation and realized their feelings for each other ran deep.