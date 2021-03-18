From Oakland to 'Black Girl Songbook,' Danyel Smith Stays True to the Town

In addition to family, she soaked up culture from the community. "SoulBeat was a lifeline," Smith says, audibly clapping against a hard surface in the background as she references the old music videos and small-business commercials the Black-owned television station used to air. "It was A. Life. Line."

A music fanatic since the time she saw the Jackson Five perform at the Circle Star Theatre in San Carlos as a kid, Smith eventually gravitated toward hip-hop, which was coming of age just as she was.

While San Francisco's KMEL was pivoting from being an “album oriented rock” radio station to an “urban” station, Smith found culture in the margins: on late-night pirate radio stations and at clubs like the Stargaze in Fremont.

During her first stint in college at UC Berkeley, Smith tells me, she'd sweat out the entirety of her hairdo while dancing at parties where a guy named DJ Davey D was on the ones and twos. "All of (Davey D's) community work over the years is legendary," says Smith of KPFA's Hard Knock Radio host Davey D. "But let’s not forget that he really did have a reputation in the '80s for DJing the best parties in all of the Bay Area."

Smith knows about partying. "Back then, I was running around with Digital Underground... I was in these streets," says Smith, laughing after stressing streets and bringing back that joyous-yet-serious tone. "People are always like, 'You were friends with 2Pac?' I’m like, 'I was actually friends with Tupac Shakur.'"

As a self-described creative Black girl with hustle, Smith worked at a copy store on Oakland's Piedmont Avenue when she was younger, and later at a more posh position at Saks Fifth Avenue in San Francisco. But writing was calling her.

"I got into journalism because of the murder rate in Oakland," says Smith, speaking candidly about what was happening around her in 1992—the drugs and violence—and how that year became known for the highest number of homicides Oakland has ever tallied. "I was so tired of the local news counting murders like people were animals," says Smith.

With the assistance of former San Francisco Bay Guardian Arts Editor Tommy Tompkins and former SF Weekly Music Editor Ann K. Powers, she got into the game. "This was when the alternative weeklies of the Bay Area were very helpful," says Smith, also shouting out LA Weekly and New York's Village Voice. "In many cases, they extended a hand to people of color to get them started writing. I miss those days."

Smith's call up to the major leagues came through Bill Adler, founding member of Def Jam, longtime journalist and namesake of the Adler Hip-Hop Archive at Cornell University. He informed Smith of an opening for the R&B Editor at Billboard. Smith says she went to Oakland's MacArthur-Broadway Mall (where Kaiser now stands) and got a suit that couldn't have cost more than $40. "I made up my mind that I was going to get that job," Smith recalls. "And that’s all she wrote."

In all actuality, she was just getting started writing.

Smith landed big-name interviews with figures like Wesley Snipes, and was one of the earliest reporters to investigate what eventually proved to be sex crimes committed by R. Kelly.

While Smith held her own, she admits she was "unpolished." She took notes on how other women carried themselves and dressed, while at the same time, "I brought Oakland with me to every meeting. Good, bad, or otherwise."

Smith tells me about a time an unnamed male boss told her he'd thought she was going to be too hood for the job. "But it seems like you’re doing OK," Smith recalls him saying. It motivated Smith to dive deeper into her work. She credits a number of women, mentors, who took her under their wing and told her "not to drink out of the finger bowl at Mr. Chow’s."

Because I'm looking clueless while hearing the story, Smith tells me a "finger bowl" is a little fancy container full of warm water for washing your hands at the table. Cassandra Mills, the highly regarded manager, higher-up at Giant Records and force behind the success of the New Jack City soundtrack, had to give Smith a gentle touch on the wrist to tell her not to drink it. "It had a lemon in it," says Smith. "I was like, ‘Oh, lemon tea for me!’"

Years later, she's not embarrassed about the interaction. "There’s no shame in not coming up around stuff like that," says Smith, who knows others who've had to acclimate to the different world of Manhattan. "I married a guy, Ell, he's from the projects in Queens. We’ll get through this together."

Ell—or Elliott Wilson, often referred to as the "GOAT" of hip-hop journalism—is the founder of Rap Radar and Chief Content Officer at Tidal.

Smith is transparent about their relationship: Wilson is her second husband, and their bond is a product of her taking time to heal from past relationships, Smith says, as well her being intentional about the things she truly wanted in life.

In her mid-30s, Smith took time away from work, went back to school and earned her undergraduate and masters degrees and also published a novel, More Like Wrestling, which is set in Oakland. She says one day she was at a friend's birthday party and saw someone she'd known for a while, but had never looked at in that way.

Smith and Wilson have now been married for 16 years.