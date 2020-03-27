A Tribute to Soul Beat TV, the Black-Owned Network of East Oakland

It couldn't have come at a better time.

In early March, when the coronavius was something Americans were just starting to seriously prepare for, Rynell "Showbiz" Williams started the Soul Beat TV Instagram page.

Showbiz is a longtime radio DJ, formerly with 94.9 KWILD, and currently a host on the morning show with 102.5 KDON. He's also from East Oakland, and grew up watching Soul Beat TV on Channel 37.

"Soul Beat in Oakland was everything," Showbiz says, over the phone. "It was the first black-owned television network. Period. Before BET. Before TV One. There was Soul Beat. And it was started by Chuck Johnson."

Chuck Johnson was a former Marine who spent some time in Hollywood, where he worked on movies like Dolemite before coming to Oakland and starting Soul Beat.

Although the production was sometimes low quality, the network's appeal was immediate in making something for the people, by the people.

"It was black faces that you saw. It was black businesses that you saw," says Showbiz. "The beauty was all about the Soul Beat commercials."

The corny car commercial where everyone waves on cue. The clothing store in San Francisco that no longer exists. The S-Curl commercial that shows the styles of the time.

At this point, it's incredible that this footage has survived. If you lived it, you may or may not want to travel back then. But for me, it's what the big homies always talked about—so I'm fascinated.

Not just by the commercials, but the commentary from Night Dog, whose no-holds-barred call-in talk show was a Soul Beat TV staple. The music videos were the soundtrack to my childhood, with lyrics I didn't fully understood until now. Even the background scenes of Oakland, in the music videos and commercials Soul Beat showed, is now rare documentary footage, what with all the changes that have occurred here.

As far as music, Soul Beat had it covered in more ways than one.

"They made sure they showed all the videos. They broke a lot of artists," says Showbiz. Soul Beat first introduced him to Too $hort, MC Hammer, En Vogue, Seagram, Tony! Toni! Toné! and more.

More important than the rotation of local artists was the fiscal impact. "Soul Beat would play an artist, and people would hear it and then go to a store called T's Wauzi," said Showbiz. "Soul Beat was like the circle of life. They'd play the music and we'd go out and buy it."

That's how arts and culture spread throughout East Oakland, and the greater Bay Area, for the course of a few decades. And it wasn't confined to local artists, either—SoulBeat broadcast early interviews with Michael Jackson and Eazy-E.

But Soul Beat has been defunct for nearly 20 years. Why start an Instagram account now?

Showbiz was simply having a conversation with Atlantic Records' Yancey Richardson, the co-executive producer of Raphael Saadiq's album Jimmy Lee, when he got inspired. Next thing he knew, he was scouring the internet for related content.

"I couldn't find a lot of things about Soul Beat. So, I was like, let me put something together," says Showbiz.