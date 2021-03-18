Music Venues Still Waiting for Funding Three Months After Save Our Stages Act

In the meantime, venue owners are now eligible for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help keep their staff. But to cover general operating costs, they’ve had to seek other means of support. Oasis, a destination for concerts, LGBTQ+ parties and drag nights in San Francisco, recently raised over $270,000 to keep its doors open. “It goes to show you how much these venues are hurting, and how important they are to the community,” Ready says.

City Programs Offer Some Relief, But More Help Needed at State Level

After KQED reported about the state of emergency for music venues in December, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney created the Music and Entertainment Venue Recovery Fund, which the Board of Supervisors formalized in February. But the $3 million fund also hasn’t yet been distributed yet. And the San Francisco Venue Coalition estimates that at least $48 million is needed to meet the nightlife industry’s actual needs.

Along with sister organization Independent Venue Alliance, the organizers have been in talks with major corporate and individual donors to bolster the fund, which is now accepting donations from the public. Organizers are working closely with the city, and hope the funds will become available in April.

Mayor London Breed’s office offered some support with the JAM Permit, which allows for live music and performances in outdoor dining areas and other Shared Spaces. But few music venues have used it because it requires them to serve food and to have space for outdoor seating.

The Chapel, which has a parking lot and a kitchen, is one of the only venues that has been able to set up ticketed, outdoor shows with dinner service. And even then, “those shows essentially just lose money because the attendance is too small due to the social distancing,” says Fred Barnes, the club’s general manager and co-founder of the Independent Venue Alliance. “But we’re sort of doing it to keep the flame going. It means a lot for people, musicians and the whole community.”

California’s reopening guidelines will allow for seated, outdoor performances at 20% capacity when the state reaches the orange tier, signifying moderate COVID-19 risk. (Currently, most counties are in red or purple, signifying substantial or widespread risk.) But some events presenters don’t believe that’s sufficient: the San Francisco International Arts Festival is currently in a court battle with the state and city, arguing that performing arts events should be treated the same way as religious services and other First Amendment-protected activities. Worship services are allowed with limited capacity even in the purple tier.