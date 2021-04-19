Federal Relief for Music Venues Hits Another Delay After Site Crashes

When Congress passed the $16 billion Save Our Stages Act in December, it promised music venues their first significant relief funding since COVID-19 shut down the concert industry over a year ago. The first businesses to close and the last to reopen, music venues have still had to cover rents, mortgages, insurance costs and other bills without the ability to earn revenue—which, for many, has meant taking on hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt or shutting down permanently.
After three months of silence, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced in March that applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), which resulted from Save Our Stages, would open April 8. But the portal crashed shortly after going live, and the SBA removed it without accepting any applications.