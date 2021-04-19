Federal Relief for Music Venues Hits Another Delay After Site Crashes

A new application date hasn’t been announced, though SBA officials said in an April 16 statement that “over the next few days, our tech team and vendors will remain focused on testing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal,” and that they hope to reopen it later this week. The SBA did not comment on whether the funding itself would be further delayed after applications reopened.

“At this point the delay is devastating, as the small businesses that Congress intended to save are going under as they wait for the emergency relief,” Roger Picone, production manager at Another Planet Entertainment, wrote to KQED in an email. “More businesses are going to have to call it quits because they cannot hold out any longer, all the while $16 billion is waiting to save them.”

Over the past year, several independent Bay Area music venues that nurtured local talent—including Starline Social Club, the Uptown and the Stud—have gone out of business. And without SVOG funding, the owners of those that remain are going into debt, emptying their retirement savings and resorting to crowd funding to hang on until business can resume at full capacity.