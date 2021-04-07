California Reopens in June. When Can We See Live Music Again?

“We will be [financially] vulnerable for the whole of next year,” says Schwarz, adding that many of her venue owner peers have expressed similar concerns.

Schwarz has booked a handful of concerts for August with bands like Surfer Blood and King Buffalo, and is in the process of finalizing a few other dates before announcing an official grand reopening. “It’s going to be a mad dash to get the best local bands on the bill,” she says, adding that out-of-town acts may be slow to organize national tours.

Venues that book primarily touring acts may take even longer to get off the ground. “When we—our community, meaning music venues, promoters, artists, agents and managers—all feel that it makes sense to start up the tours and to tour the country, then it starts to become real and viable,” says David Mayeri, CEO of The UC Theatre, adding that concerts will likely resume in his 1,400-capacity Berkeley ballroom in September, possibly August. “A lot can happen between now and June 15 that will be positive; some things can happen that will be setbacks. We don’t know what to predict.”

Mayeri is an organizer with NIVA California, the regional branch of the National Independent Venue Association that came together to advocate for the concert industry during the pandemic. NIVA California sees the governor’s announcement as a step in the right direction, and is also advocating for more financial support at the state level.

A big argument for state funding is that the arts are an economic engine; NIVA California estimates that independent venues generated $13 billion for the state economy in 2019. “We are still hoping for financial support from the state of California so venues can once again be economic drivers and contribute to the cultural fabric of our communities,” Sarah Fink Dempsey, spokesperson for Another Planet Entertainment, another NIVA member, tells KQED in an email.

Another Planet has already announced the return of its big festival, Outside Lands, in October. Fink Dempsey says that the company is hopeful that its venues—which include Oakland’s Fox Theater and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and The Independent—will be back in business in August. “Obviously this is all still unfolding and is a dynamic situation, and [we] will only do so when it is deemed safe,” she adds.