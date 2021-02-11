San Francisco’s Music and Entertainment Venue Recovery Fund is Now Official

The new fund is a start, but so far it doesn’t have the resources that advocacy group the San Francisco Venue Coalition estimates the local live music scene needs to survive until it can operate at full scale. Last year, SFVC created a proposal for $48 million in city funding for independent clubs and concert halls, estimating that the average San Francisco venue’s overhead costs amount to $18,000–35,000 a month, with no revenue coming in.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s city budget has been stretched to its limits, but there might be hope for more support from the private sector. Haney told the San Francisco Chronicle that the city plans to set up a way for people to donate, citing the model of Give2SF, which raises money for the arts, homeless services, parks and more. And more funding could be added during the city’s next budget cycle.