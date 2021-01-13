SF Mayor’s New Small Business Grant, Loan Proposal Offers Hope for the Arts

Breed’s new plan offers $12.4 million in grants for small businesses, which will be given out in amounts of $5,000-$20,000 depending on the number of employees the business had in February 2020. The grants prioritize businesses owned by people of color and women, long-standing businesses, those most impacted by stay-at-home orders and those unable to access state and federal programs.

At today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Breed said that music and nightlife venues would be among the businesses prioritized. Most of them haven’t been able to operate in any capacity—other than the few selling merchandise or to-go drinks—since March. Yet the San Francisco Venue Coalition estimates that most music venues’ monthly overhead costs are between $18,000–$35,000; many of them have racked up substantial debt, and some, like The Stud, have opted to close for good.

Breed emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s nightlife and entertainment venues so there are places to celebrate when the pandemic is over.