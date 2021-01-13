SF Mayor’s New Small Business Grant, Loan Proposal Offers Hope for the Arts

The COVID-19 crisis is nearing its second year in the Bay Area, and it’s no secret that small businesses are struggling—especially during the current wave of tougher restrictions and climbing infection rates.
Today, San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed two new small business grant and loan programs that aim to offer some relief in this challenging climate. The $62 million plan could be a boon for arts organizations waiting for funding from the state and federal governments, such as, for instance, the Save Our Stages Act grant program for independent music venues. Congress passed it in December along with its latest pandemic stimulus package, but funds may not be disbursed for months, and many concert venue owners have said that they are weeks or months away from closing permanently if help doesn’t arrive soon.