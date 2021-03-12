Sarah Everard is Forcing Men to Reckon With Violence Against Women

Men—especially ones with public platforms (the ones who could reach the most people and do the most good)—often seem afraid of saying the wrong thing. Subsequently, they just don't say anything at all. (Lest we forget that in 2018, even in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein/#MeToo firestorm, the majority of men wearing Time's Up pins at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards avoided saying anything direct about harassment or assault.)

Make no mistake, male allies are what women need right now. It's what we have needed forever, actually. So men: we're not there to shut down the degrading conversations about us, but you are. And you're not there when we're being harassed because they don't do that in front of you. (Women are safer traveling with a man, not just because of issues around physical strength, but also because harassers assume a man walking next to a woman has already staked his claim to her. And they accept that over a woman's right to be left alone.)

Women know that the type of men who abuse and harass women are the type of men who only listen to other men. So men, if you're not doing it already, we need you to talk to one another. We need you to speak to the men who don't view us as human enough to listen to. We need you to speak to the ones that feel entitled to our time. We need you to speak to the ones that think that yelling at us on the street is all in good fun. And we even need you to speak to the ones that seem kind of scared of us—because sometimes it's them that end up being the most frightening.