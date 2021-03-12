Sarah Everard is Forcing Men to Reckon With Violence Against Women

Over the past 48 hours, an emotional outpouring has flooded Twitter, the likes of which has not been seen since the international #MeToo uprising of 2017.
This week, British women have once again been sharing stories about assault, harassment and the ever-present fear that comes with moving through public spaces. And they're doing it because of Sarah Everard—a 33-year-old woman who disappeared while walking home in South London on March 3. A police officer has since been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Multiple observers have noted that Everard met a violent end despite taking an abundance of precautions. The marketing executive left her friend's house at an early hour, stuck to main roads and wore brightly-colored, sensible walking gear. Still, the human remains that police discovered a week later, 56 miles away in Kent, were identified as Sarah Everard on Friday morning.