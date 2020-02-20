Amie Harwick's Death is a Confirmation of Women's Worst Fears

Last week, 38-year-old therapist Amie Harwick died from blunt force trauma after a violent encounter at her Hollywood home involving an ex-boyfriend. She had previously taken out two restraining orders against Gareth Pursehouse in 2011 and 2012, one of which quotes her as saying: "He has suffocated me, punched me, slammed my head on the ground [and] kicked me.” Harwick's last restraining order against Pursehouse ended just two weeks before she died.

Pursehouse was arrested over the weekend in connection to her death, bailed out of jail on Tuesday, then re-arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with one count of murder and another of first-degree residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. We also know that Harwick's roommate narrowly escaped their apartment and jumped a wall to raise the alarm to neighbors.

Harwick's case has received a lot of media attention in the days since, due in part to the popularity of her 2014 book, The New Sex Bible for Women, as well as her prior engagement to comedian Drew Carey. In the wake of the tragedy, Carey postponed taping of The Price is Right for a week and said in a statement: "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief."

The spotlight on Harwick's death was further prolonged after Wendy Williams made a tasteless joke about the fact that her death involved a fall from a third story balcony. Harwick's brother Chris has since requested an apology from the talk show host, saying: "Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about."

In the last few days, several of Harwick's friends have gone on the record referring to Pursehouse as a "stalker." One, Dr. Hernando Chavez, said that he had been present at a recent accidental encounter between Harwick and Pursehouse, at which Pursehouse "was irate, angry, aggressive, verbally abusive, distraught, under duress. And she was trying to calm him down, she was trying to help him soothe, she was trying to be compassionate and empathic.”