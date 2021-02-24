The Black Panther Party and the Rev. Cheryl Dawson

Starting in the early '80s Dawson worked in and out of prisons, developing programs for women who are incarcerated. She spent the final decade of her career working as the Rehabilitation Services Coordinator in the San Francisco County Sheriff Office’s Women’s Resource Center. That’s where she implemented a curriculum to empower women through lectures, through the use of popular media to inspire critical thinking, and by asking class attendees to reflect on "their own cultural experiences and injustices”. Upon leaving her position last year, the San Francisco Sheriff's Department honored her commitment to the work by naming Dec. 20 "Rev. Cheryl Ward Day."

I couldn't help but wonder: How do you pivot from working for a revolutionary liberation organization to working for the very institution that incarcerates people?

“I was working in the same sacred spaces,” explains Dawson. “The same tight corners, the same buried holes in the ground that I had tested, and walked in, and helped raise people up from when I was working in the Party ... The pain that women wore in the prison is the same pain that I saw in the community from which they had come.”

Simply put, Dawson saw the position as an opportunity to get deeper into the system and make a change from within.

As a consultant at the federal prison in Dublin, she recalls sitting outside of solitary confinement, kneeling down on the cement floor, and talking through the slit in the steel door where the food was passed through. “I was trying to get a glimpse of the woman I was talking to,” says Dawson. “To just hold her gaze for a moment and try to give her hope for tomorrow.”

She did this work while continuing to face "that same deep intimate pain” that she experienced as a young girl; the pain that pushed her to join the Party in the first place.

As a child, Dawson lived in Codornices Village, a housing project on land leased from UC Berkeley to house wartime workers and their families in the 40s, many of them African American. It’s no coincidence that in the 1960s, when the housing projects were closed and the property was returned to UC Berkeley, the "Negro" population of Albany went from 1,778 people in 1950 down to just 75 people in 1960.

Afterward, Dawson spent some time in Oakland, but Berkeley was her home. She lived one block to the white side of the city’s racial housing dividing line, formerly known as Grove street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard).

At Berkeley's Longfellow Elementary School, despite being in the Black neighborhood of South Berkeley, she saw racism firsthand. In class, Dawson says, she and the other Black kids were routinely overlooked when they raised their hands and over-punished when they got in trouble.

She says a brother as dark as she was once got in trouble, and a white teacher grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and put him under one of those old-fashioned wooden desks. The teacher then sat down and scooted her chair in. “She pinned him in like he was a dog or cat or something,” says Dawson. "The only thing he could do is look out from under the desk."

The memory of the disobedient boy and the heavy-handed punishment stuck with her. Shortly afterward she learned about social workers, and how they helped people; especially people who looked like her. “At a very young age," says Dawson, "I had a desire to do that, it was stamped in my heart. Unbeknownst to me, it would continue to manifest for the remainder of my life.”

She went on to attend Willard Junior High, which was much whiter, and well above the racial dividing line. After attending Berkeley High for the majority of her high school years, she graduated from Oakland Tech and went on to Cal State East Bay.

While she was in college, Dawson was invited to an event at Oakland City College where Black Panther Party for Self-Defense co-founder Bobby Seale was speaking. And the rest was history.

Rev. Dawson has no issue discussing details of her time in the Party, like bundling up her infant daughter at the early hour of "can’t see in the morning" so they could get to the Panther headquarters, serve the people and take political classes, only to return home at "can't see at night."

But what stands out from our conversation is Dawson periodically pausing to ask her grandchildren to "be careful while you're doing that."

Community service starts at home.

Dawson tells me she's inspired by her great uncle, who left the south on a flatbed truck after being chased by the Klan. Once he settled in California, he sent for his sister, Dawson's grandmother. Not too long after arriving in the Bay Area, Dawson's grandmother and grandfather were wed through a marriage broker in West Oakland.