‘There Would Be No Black Panther Party Without the Women’

There’s a long history of Black women in the Bay Area leading social justice work — including the hundreds of women who led the Black Panther Party. One West Oakland resident believes a celebration of these women and their contributions is long overdue. That’s why, after last summer’s protests against police violence, she decided to memorialize their legacy with a permanent mural the home she's owned for more than 20 years.

Guests: Jilchristina Vest, curator and West Oakland homeowner

Ericka Huggins, human rights activist, poet, educator, Black Panther Party leader and former political prisoner

Rev. Cheryl Dawson, Black Panther Party member, Berkeley Chapter

Learn more about the Women of the Black Panther Party Mural unveiling on Feb. 14 here.