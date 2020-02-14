Fredrika Newton + Huey P. = Revolutionary Love

Fredrika Newton met her late husband, Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, when she was a college student. From that chance meeting, came a relationship for the history books.

This week Fredrika shares what it’s like to love one of America’s most notable activists and what it’s like to love Huey, the man behind the symbol.

Fredrika carries Huey’s legacy as the president of the Huey P. Newton foundation, which is currently in the process of creating a Black Panther Museum. She’s also working on building a permanent public monument in Oakland dedicated to the legacy of Huey P. Newton.

In the three decades since Huey’s death, Fredrika has gained lots of wisdom about healing and growth. She also tells us how she’s just learning to love again.