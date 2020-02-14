Fredrika Newton + Huey P. = Revolutionary Love
Search
X
Donate
Rightnowish

Fredrika Newton + Huey P. = Revolutionary Love

11 min
Pendarvis Harshaw

Fredrika and Huey P. Newton on their wedding day.
Fredrika and Huey P. Newton on their wedding day. (Courtesy of the De Young Museum)

 

Fredrika Newton met her late husband, Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, when she was a college student. From that chance meeting, came a relationship for the history books.

This week Fredrika shares what it’s like to love one of America’s most notable activists and what it’s like to love Huey, the man behind the symbol.   

Fredrika Newton
Fredrika Newton (Pendarvis Harshaw)

Fredrika carries Huey’s legacy as the president of the Huey P. Newton foundation, which is currently in the process of creating a Black Panther Museum. She’s also working on building a permanent public monument in Oakland dedicated to the legacy of Huey P. Newton. 

In the  three decades since Huey’s death, Fredrika has gained lots of wisdom about healing and growth. She also tells us how she’s just learning to love again.

Sponsored

Here’s to love, revolution and evolution.

To learn more, join Fredrika Newton at the De Young Museum Saturday, February 15th. She will be in conversation about Huey, their activism, their life together and his legacy. It's part of the “Soul of a Nation” show on now at the museum.

Rightnowish is an arts and culture podcast produced at KQED. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page.

 

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.