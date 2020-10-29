Stressed About the Election? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Cope

So how do you cope with stress from the political climate, and preserve your mental health before, during and after the election? Here are a few tips.

Make a voting plan

Uncertainty about the future is a huge driver of anxiety, so make a plan. If you haven’t already cast your ballot, map out when and how you’ll vote. The president has already said that he hopes courts will stop ballots from being counted after election day, even though that’s a normal and legal part of the voting process. So with the election just days away, it’s safest to drop your ballot off at an official drop box rather than relying on the postal service.

Make sure to get the exact location of your ballot drop box from your county’s voting website. If you’re voting in person on the day of the election, check your county website for your polling place and give yourself several hours to vote in case there are long lines.

Also, the most common reason ballots are rejected is non-matching signatures, so make sure you sign your name the same way you did when you registered to vote. After you vote, you can track your ballot with this tool.