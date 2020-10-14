How to Stop Doomscrolling—and Start Using the Internet Mindfully

Use apps to limit your app addition

Social media is as addictive as gambling. Researchers have likened social platforms to slot machines, trapping users in a cycle of checking notifications or scrolling until they get a reward. “These social media messages can activate the same brain mechanisms as cocaine [does],” Dr. Daniel Kruger, psychology researcher the University of Michigan, told The Guardian in 2018.

Don’t feel bad if you can’t curb your use with pure willpower. I refresh like a conditioned lab rat and have to remove myself from social networks by force. Luckily, browser extensions like WasteNoTime and StayFocusd can help you set time limits on distracting sites on your laptop; most smartphones have similar settings built into the screen time feature.

You can also stay up on the news without visiting a social media rabbit hole that keeps you there for hours. KQED has several newsletters in English and Spanish, and your other favorite news sources probably do, too.

Recognize when you’re not OK

Sometimes when we’re filled with worry, anxiety or distress, we reach for a distraction. “When we go to our phones as a way to pacify whatever uncomfortable feeling we’re sitting with, it takes away from our ability of regulating ourselves,” says Stamper.

Often, that convenient escape ends up filling us with more dread when we encounter upsetting content. The way out of that, Stamper suggests, is to get present and into your body. “Stop, look around, notice everything around you in a really deliberate sense,” he says. “It can be as simple as counting the lights on the ceiling or counting the amounts of picture frames and noticing what they look like.”

When facing anxiety, box breathing and body scan meditations also help. Inhale for four counts, pause for four and exhale for four until you calm your heart rate. Close your eyes and make note of your physical sensations from head to toe without judgment or explanations.

There’s a reason why meditation works: when you get present, you can identify your feelings more easily. And when you identify them, you can find more constructive ways to cope. Exercise, read a book (on paper), take a walk outside, call a friend, write in your journal, play an instrument or work on a craft. If you can, talk to a therapist.