A Socially Distanced Block Party Calls for Justice for Sean Monterrosa

As a national protest movement formed around the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in recent weeks, local activists have also rallied around Sean Monterrosa and Erik Salgado, two Latino men in their early 20s killed by Bay Area law enforcement just days apart in June.

Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn shot Monterrosa, a San Francisco resident, through his car’s windshield while Monterrosa was on his knees with his hands up. Days later, California Attorney General Xavier Beccera pledged to collaborate with VPD and the city of Vallejo to create a series of anti-bias and use-of-force reforms. But Beccera has since declined to conduct an independent investigation of the case. Instead, the investigation is up to Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams, who says her own community has lost trust in her ability to bring justice, and who initially requested an independent review from Beccera’s office.

Still, the family of Sean Monterrosa has not given up their fight for justice. They are working with attorney John Burris to file a civil suit against the city of Vallejo. And to rally support for their cause, they’re throwing a socially distanced block party, Tucan(s) Day, on June 12 with musical performances by rappers Lil Bean and Qing Qi as well as singer La Doña, a genre-bending artist whose work blends elements of rancheras, reggaeton and hyphy for a distinctly San Franciscan sound.

The block party follows a march planned for Vallejo City Hall on June 11. It takes place on June 12 on Park and Leese Streets near Holly Park in San Francisco and features screen printing, button making, food and literature in addition to music. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and must consent to a temperature check at the entrance.