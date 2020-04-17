Lockdown Movie Musts: 1960s Beach Party Preposterousness

Welcome to week four of Lockdown Movie Musts, a series exploring weird subgenres of yore guaranteed to make you feel like you left the house for more than ten minutes!
Remember that footage from a few weeks ago? When that Spring Breaker in Miami told a news crew: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”? This week, I went in search of the source of such stupidity and found 1960’s Where The Boys Are! This vacation romp has the distinction of being Patient Zero for both the raging popularity of American college students’ spring break vacations (nobody beyond the northeast went on those until this movie came out), and the beach party movies that infested the rest of the decade. (Where The Boys Are has an awful lot to answer for...)