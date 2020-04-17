Lockdown Movie Musts: 1960s Beach Party Preposterousness

Frankie Avalon stars here as a raging egomaniac with a chip on his shoulder who’s in romantic competition with a pop sensation named The Potato Bug. The Potato Bug is a snarky composite of all of the Beatles, and is played by (no, really) Frankie Avalon in a wig and glasses. Words cannot express how unfunny it all is, but just imagine Austin Powers with no jokes and less style and that’s pretty close.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bikini Beach. Everyone runs everywhere all of the time. Frankie’s girl Dee Dee (played by Annette Funicello) wears a weird toupee on top of her regular hair and we’re not supposed to notice. Candy, a woman who only wears outfits with red tassels on them, makes men fall down when she shakes her ass. There’s a biker guy whose whole body freezes when he points at his own head. (I’d rather not get into it...) There’s Don Rickles as a bar/drag strip owner. (I'd rather not get into it...) And there’s a posh older guy with a surfing chimp (I’d definitely rather not get into it...) trying to get the kids off the beach.

Bikini Beach was the third in a (long) series of beach party movies starring “Frankie and Annette” and the highest grossing of them all. Which boggles the mind because it is so incredibly dumb, I literally felt my IQ dropping as I watched it. Even an appearance by “Little Stevie Wonder” couldn’t save this thing.