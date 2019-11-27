30 Safe Thanksgiving Topics for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

It's Thanksgiving! Which, of course, means a flood of earnest guidelines for the conversation around the extended-family dinner table during a divided political era. While Barack Obama advocates listening to others and highlighting common humanity this year, and while those on both the right and the left prepare talking points and battle strategies, we humbly offer the great American tradition of avoidance.

In that spirit, here are 30 safe topics of discussion for this year's Thanksgiving family dinner. Keep this tab open on your phone under the tablecloth for quick reference in a pinch—and whatever you do, don't say "OK Boomer" after the family prayer.

Good luck:

1. Baby Yoda

2. Weird '70s and '80s movies from the vault on Disney+

3. The awfulness of Game of Thrones' final season

4. This teacher dancing on a classroom desk to Lizzo

5. If Chuck E. Cheese will ever bring back the animatronic band

6. What kind of cheese everyone enjoys

7. Pets and the cute things they've done lately

8. If you should landscape your yard differently or not

9. If the "Baby Warriors" can win without Steph Curry

10. Dolly Parton's husband

11. Dolly Parton's America

12. Coffee, and the particulars of which brands and styles everyone likes

13. Traffic/road conditions

14. Minor health problems

15. The guy with the Final Jeopardy answer "We Love You, Alex"

16. VSCO Girls

17. How to prepare Thanksgiving leftovers

18. What any present school-age children are studying in school

19. If anyone still puts up wallpaper in their house

20. The Nationals winning the World Series

21. The 49ers' 10-1 season

22. The seemingly universal disdain for Joe Buck

23. Funny things you've seen on TikTok

24. An explanation of what TikTok is

25. Any cute kid anyone saw doing anything on Ellen

26. The food you're currently eating

27. Apple vs. pumpkin pie

28. The guy from Blink-182 serving as a UFO specialist for the U.S. Army

29. Family members who aren't there

30. The dog that learned to talk