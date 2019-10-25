Tom DeLonge is UFO-Hunting With the Army Now Because This Timeline is Nuts
Rae Alexandra
Tom DeLonge in Columbia, Maryland, back in his Blink-182 days, and before he'd found part of a UFO. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

This month, in news confirming that we live on the most surreal timeline, Tom DeLonge ("the nasal one") from Blink-182 joined forces with the U.S. Army to hunt for extraterrestrials.

It's 2019, everyone!

The bizarro development came after DeLonge's UFO research organization (why wouldn't he have one of those?) published footage which the Navy later confirmed contained at least one unidentified flying object. DeLonge also says that his research team is currently running tests on an "exotic material" he believes came from a spacecraft.

That last part apparently proved too tempting for the Army. Now, their Combat Capabilities Development Command wants to spend the next five years helping DeLonge's team of 12 researchers (including ex-government employees) to develop E.T.-hunting equipment, with the goal of using it to enhance Army "ground vehicles." If you need proof, you can see the contract in full (signed by DeLonge's sister, Kari) online.

When it comes to ideas about outer space, Tom DeLonge has lived on his own planet for many years now. His obsession with aliens, in particular, has been present for his entire career. In 1999, Blink's breakthrough album Enema of the State featured the track "Aliens Exist," on which DeLonge described being abducted. "What if people knew that these were real?" he sang, in no way indicating that he would one day set out to prove that himself.

Things ramped up further in 2005, when DeLonge put together the band Angels and Airwaves. In their very first video, for "The Adventure," the quartet hurtled through the cosmos in a spaceship. The following year, he named his firstborn Jonas Rocket.

Since then, DeLonge has released a children's book called The Lonely Astronaut on Christmas Eve, a paranormal graphic novel for teens called Strange Times (that's apparently being turned into a series for TBS) and camped out at Area 51.

In 2015, DeLonge told Paper that he was in touch with "sources from the government," adding that his phone had been tapped and that he was aware of mind-control experiments being used against members of the public. "The same technology that we use to find oil underground," he said, "can zap somebody at the same frequency that the brain operates on, and it can cause some really horrific things to happen."

By 2016, DeLonge was fully immersed in the life of a UFOlogist, telling Mic:

When you're an individual like me, dealing with something that's a national security issue, and you're being gifted with the opportunity to communicate something you've been passionate about your whole life—something that has the opportunity to change the world over time—being a small part of that is enormously important for my life path. But I can't do everything. I can't tour nine months out of the year with enough time to do the enormity of what I'm setting out to do.

Before the Army got involved, DeLonge received a major endorsement for his UFOlogy work earlier this year, when the History Channel paired with his organization for a series titled Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation. The series shone a spotlight on experts and witnesses, one of whom noted, "If these things are hostile, we're screwed."

Truth be told, DeLonge and the Army getting together to try and save the planet is definitely not the worst thing that's happened. If there's even the vaguest of chances they'll introduce us to extraterrestrial lifeforms in the next few years, let's just roll with it and see what they come up with. Nothing to lose at this point, right?

We'll leave you with words from DeLonge himself as he explains his mission. Buckle up, because apparently nothing less than "chang[ing] the path humanity is on" and "the world for my kids, and everyone else's" will do:

