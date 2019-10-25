Tom DeLonge is UFO-Hunting With the Army Now Because This Timeline is Nuts

This month, in news confirming that we live on the most surreal timeline, Tom DeLonge ("the nasal one") from Blink-182 joined forces with the U.S. Army to hunt for extraterrestrials.
It's 2019, everyone!
The bizarro development came after DeLonge's UFO research organization (why wouldn't he have one of those?) published footage which the Navy later confirmed contained at least one unidentified flying object. DeLonge also says that his research team is currently running tests on an "exotic material" he believes came from a spacecraft.
That last part apparently proved too tempting for the Army. Now, their Combat Capabilities Development Command wants to spend the next five years helping DeLonge's team of 12 researchers (including ex-government employees) to develop E.T.-hunting equipment, with the goal of using it to enhance Army "ground vehicles." If you need proof, you can see the contract in full (signed by DeLonge's sister, Kari) online.
When it comes to ideas about outer space, Tom DeLonge has lived on his own planet for many years now. His obsession with aliens, in particular, has been present for his entire career. In 1999, Blink's breakthrough album Enema of the State featured the track "Aliens Exist," on which DeLonge described being abducted. "What if people knew that these were real?" he sang, in no way indicating that he would one day set out to prove that himself.