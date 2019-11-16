A Dog in San Diego Just Learned to Talk (Using a Soundboard, But Still...)

Dog behaviorists and trainers have spent years deciphering the language of dogs. From the meaning behind butts in the air (play time!) to them lying on the ground belly-up (submission), every good pup parent learns the basics to better understand their pooches.

Amazingly, a 26-year-old speech-language pathologist named Christina Hunger has gone several steps further by training her dog Stella to communicate, using a specially-made soundboard. Hunger got the idea from teaching toddlers to talk using outside devices, and says that Stella now communicates much like a 2-year-old human.

Here's Stella, concerned about activity outside their house, telling Hunger to go and check things out: