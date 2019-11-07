Bay Area Teacher Uses Lizzo to Teach Second Graders How to Be Great

In case anyone was still in any doubt over the fact that our nation's teachers are American heroes, please take a moment to salute Ms. Mallari of Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg. The ridiculously cool second grade teacher is helping her students learn about responsibility, respect and supporting each other, via an adapted version of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts"—and just a little dancing on the furniture.

Ms. Mallari keeps the song totally kid-friendly, changing Lizzo's lyrics to fit the young audience. The most famous line in "Truth Hurts," for example, gets changed to: "I just took an ELA test, turns out, I'm 100 percent that smart."

The 75-second clip went viral almost immediately, with an outpouring of support on social media from the likes of Pittsburg's police department and, oh yes, Lizzo herself.