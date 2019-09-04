Michael Tilson Thomas Looks to His Final Season as SF Symphony Music Director

"I was very lucky to find an atmosphere here in San Francisco that allowed me to do quite a lot of experimentation," says Thomas, who opens his final season as the symphony's music director on Wednesday at Davies Symphony Hall after 25 years in the role.

A glance at the orchestra’s upcoming roster is enough to get a sense of the conductor’s careening musical tastes. The first few concerts of the season include 19th-century Austrian composer Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 and a collaboration with Metallica.

The heavy metal band and the San Francisco Symphony perform together on Sept. 6 to mark the official opening of the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors’ new home.