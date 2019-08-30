How Sonido Clash Music Fest Became a Hub for Forward-Thinking Latinx Sounds

Every year at Sonido Clash Music Fest, local vendors’ and visual artists’ booths line the pathways of the Mexican Heritage Plaza. In addition to two music stages, there’s one devoted to spoken-word poetry. This year, the Poets of Color podcast crew and San Jose undocu-artist, poet and author Yosimar Reyes are slated to perform.

While in recent years, reggaeton and Latinx trap have become fixtures on the radio, and collaborations among artists from different genres are no longer uncommon, this was far from the norm when the Sonido Clash crew got their start back in 2009. “Everyone was [musically] segregated,” says Luna, adding that those into rock en Español, cumbia or pop did not mingle with one another.

The crew put their ideas and resources together and got to work. Their first events took place at Silicon Valley De-Bug (where Pérez works), an organization rooted in social-justice organizing through multimedia storytelling. For one of their first events, titled Cultura en Tu Idioma (or Culture in Your Language), they booked Cuban artists DJ Leidis and Las Krudas, as well as Mexican rapper and poet Bocafloja. “We had punk bands with cumbia bands all together,” Zepeda adds.

It was through Aguilar’s reputation as a hip-hop DJ that Sonido Clash was able to break into clubs that typically played hip-hop and Top 40, though the crew encountered some resistance from club owners at first. "It was difficult," Luna says. "[There was] ignorance about the music we were playing, and what we were doing."

After years of making a name for themselves with monthly parties, the crew's inaugural Sonido Clash fest in 2016 was well received, with over 600 people in attendance, exceeding the 250 that the collective had anticipated. That year, artists like bilingual hip-hop duo Los Rakas, hip-hop and funk band Bang Data, East Los Angeles disco-pop artist Tropa Magica and DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club were on the lineup. By 2018, the number of attendees grew to 1,700.