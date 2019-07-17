



Rich grew up between Oakland and Panama, and was the first person in his family born in the United States. Dun was born in Panama and was undocumented until a few years ago. When Los Rakas got their start, he wasn’t yet fluent in English. The same year the duo released their debut studio album, 2014's El Negrito Dun Dun & Ricardo, Dun adjusted his legal status, and was finally able to visit his immediate family that still resides there. With tracks like “Sueño Americano,” “Chica De Mi Corazón” and "Mi País," he reflects on his experiences as an immigrant.

“When I got here, I fell in love with hip-hop, R&B,” Dun says. “I would kick it with my Black homies and wouldn’t speak Spanish, kick it with the Mexican patnas. It wasn’t hard adjusting to the culture, but the obstacles of being an immigrant and not having papers.”

On Manes De Negocio, features from local and national artists reflect Rich and Dun’s diverse influences. “Otra Vez”, a track with a down-tempo trap beat, features Nicaraguan-American San Francisco rapper Youngin Floe. Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra seduces alongside Los Rakas on the sultry track “Devórame.” Their collaboration is an important show of solidarity, as Afro-Latinx artists continue to lack representation in Spanish-language entertainment.

Manes de Negocio is Los Rakas first release since leaving behind a record deal with Universal Music Latino. As Rich and Dun tell it, the label didn’t give them the attention or resources they needed. “We were just done with the situation with our record label, wanting to start fresh,” says Rich. “We weren’t a priority for them [Universal]. If they’re not about the project, they are not gonna put their all into it.”

Still, in 2017, Los Rakas got a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for their self-titled 2016 album. Although they lost to Puerto Rican singer, and former Calle 13 member, Ileana Cabra, the nomination served as a “graduation certificate,” Rich recalls, implying the achievement gave them the confidence they needed to continue their career as independent artists.

With Manes de Negocio out (and now that Rich and Dun get to travel together back to Panama), the guys have taken the opportunity to work with artists making a name for themselves in Latin America. The up-and-coming artists they're praising? “Sech is one of the biggest Latinx acts that just blew up, his music is tight,” Rich says. The guys also mention Chinese-Panamanian Shyno Gatillo, and Japanese PTY. “These are the cats that represent what Panama culture is."

“What we learn here in the Bay, we take it back to Panama, Colombia,” says Rich. “It feels the same way.”