Oakland’s Rollerskating Country Singer

Miko Marks has toured the United States as a country singer for over a decade. She started as an aspiring singer in Michigan, crossed paths with Erykah Badu while in college, and won awards for her singing as a young adult. But recently, through her time skating with the Oakland Rollers, she’s begun to explore other musical genres. Inspired by the group's camaraderie, shared laughter, bright skates and fanny packs, Marks found inspiration for her latest song, "Roll Out."

"Happiness is in the air / good vibes are floating 'round / and whenever I see the sun out shining bright / I throw on my wheels / I got to get out," sings Marks over the groove-heavy track produced by Julia Lewis.

Marks' summertime song served as an anthem for the lakeside skaters, and made me curious about what's going on in her niche of the Bay Area. So I met her and her crew over at a cul-de-sac on the southeastern side of Lake Merritt, and got to know a little bit more about Miko, her musical history and the roller skaters who have made the lakeside their rink.

Listen to this week's episode to hear all about it.